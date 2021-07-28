Montréal Canadiens Embarrass Entire Organization With Shocking Draft Pick

The NHL held its amateur draft last week and in a shocking move the Montréal Canadiens, one of the most storied NHL franchises in history drafted a player who was criminally convicted in Sweden last year for sharing an explicit photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent.

Logan Mailloux withdrew his name from the draft telling NHL teams he did not want to be drafted because of his lack of maturity.

While playing for SK Lejon, a professional hockey team in Sweden, Mailloux took the photo and circulated it among several teammates. In December, he was issued a summary fine for offensive photography constituting an invasion of privacy and defamation.

Craig Button, an ice hockey analyst for TSN was livid over this pick.

"I am absolutely shocked.. No expression of disappointment could be strong enough for the selection, Button said.

"It's a callous disregard for the victim was already gone through enough."

"This pick, there is no rationale for it. It's disrespectful. It shows a complete disregard for the victim," Button said.

The victim spoke out against Mailloux’s faux apology.

The victim in the case wrote to The Athletic site last week to say Mr. Mailloux’s apology was a three-line text, and she didn’t believe it was sincere. “I do not think that Logan has understood the seriousness of his behaviour,” she said. “All I wanted was a heartfelt apology for his behaviour.”

As an avid hockey fan, I watched the reaction from the NHL and ESPN's coverage live and they too were stumped by the Canadians choice.

Once again misogyny rules in the sports and corporate world.

For storied organization like the Montréal Canadians to make this pick shows their bottom line (draft capital) is more important than any perverted sex act or immoral behavior against the woman.