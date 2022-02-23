Trump Attorney Admits Entire Family In A Bind, May Take The Fifth

Trump attorney Alina Habba admitted on Tuesday that the ex-president and members of his family may be forced to use the Fifth Amendment to protect themselves from incrimination in New York after a judge ruled that they can be subpoenaed by Attorney General Letitia James.
By DavidFebruary 23, 2022

Trump attorney Alina Habba admitted on Tuesday that the ex-president and members of his family may be forced to use the Fifth Amendment to protect themselves from incrimination in New York after a judge ruled that they can be subpoenaed by Attorney General Letitia James.

During an interview on Newsmax, Habba claimed that it had been improper for state Supreme Court Judge Arthur F. Engoron to call Donald Trump a "bad guy" during a court hearing over the attorney general's right to subpoena. She also defended referring to Trump as a "protected class" in court.

Habba called the judge's ruling "incredibly frightening" but said that she has not decided if she will recommend using the Fifth Amendment for Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Don Jr.

"We are going on all avenues against Letitia James, not just with the courts, and it has to be stopped," Habba vowed. "And people in this state should really be frightened if you're a real estate tycoon, and you have valuations of property and you happen to be on the other side of politics with Letitia James."

"I haven't made a determination on what I think is best at this point," she said of the Fifth Amendment. "Unfortunately, they put them between a rock and a hard place. But I can tell you we're appealing the decision."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue