Hannity Advises Trump Staff To Take The Fifth From Now On

By Frances Langum

From Sean Hannity's radio program on Wednesday, via Media Matters:

SEAN HANNITY: That's why nobody in their right mind should ever go before these committees anymore. They've all testified, they've all given, you know, hours and hours of their lives to these committees and to the special counsel. And then if you answer the questions and they don't like the way you answer them, they are the sole arbiter of whether they get to say you lied. And then they get to charge you...

Well that means the next time anybody goes before these committees, the words I plead the Fifth, invoke the Fifth, because you don't have to incriminate yourself. And God forbid if you just happen to say one little itsy bitsy thing that didn't match exactly what you said one of the other fourteen times you've been there, well then they're going to say perjury.

Gosh, Sean, it's not as if you've got a law degree, but many non-lawyers know that "pleading the fifth" is about avoiding self-incrimination, not avoiding testimony all together.

And it's rich to watch Trump's pillow whisperer suggest his entire cohort plead the fifth when during debates with Hillary Clinton in 2016, it was Trump who said "The Mob takes the fifth."


