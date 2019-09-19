Hannity Advises Trump Staff To Take The Fifth From Now On

From Sean Hannity's radio program on Wednesday, via Media Matters:
Well that means the next time anybody goes before these committees, the words I plead the Fifth, invoke the Fifth, because you don't have to incriminate yourself. And God forbid if you just happen to say one little itsy bitsy thing that didn't match exactly what you said one of the other fourteen times you've been there, well then they're going to say perjury.
Gosh, Sean, it's not as if you've got a law degree, but many non-lawyers know that "pleading the fifth" is about avoiding self-incrimination, not avoiding testimony all together.
And it's rich to watch Trump's pillow whisperer suggest his entire cohort plead the fifth when during debates with Hillary Clinton in 2016, it was Trump who said "The Mob takes the fifth."