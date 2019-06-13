Sean Hannity Now Approves Of Foreign Governments Interfering With US Elections

For months on end, Sean Hannity and employees at the Fox News/Fox Business network claimed Trump and his people never colluded with Russia!

They called it a "witch hunt."

However, in the blink of an eye, Sean Hannity has changed his tune and now doesn't see anything wrong with a hostile foreign power giving a presidential candidate "dirt on their opponents."

Why is this? Because Donald Trump put his foot in his mouth while being interviewed by George Stephanopoulos, and said he didn't know if you would call the FBI if a foreign country gave intel, and saw nothing wrong with him receiving "oppo-research" from a hostile foreign government.

It is so wrong and the FEC lays it out quite clearly:

And since Trump must always be glorified and proven correct by his Fox News worshipers, Hannity joined Fox and Friends this morning to twist himself into a verbal pretzel to defend Trump.

The three headed Ghidorahdra of Trump supporters asked Hannity what he thought of Trump's response in the ABC News interview.

Kilmeade asked, "Is the president right or wrong on that?"

Hannity started off by calling the interview a great "set-up" against Trump.

Hannity said, "This was the greatest set-up that Donald Trump has ever made because all, you know, I called mob, they lied to us for 2 years, conspiracy theories, hoax, so Donald Trump, if you're outraged in the media over that ...."

And in Fox News world it's always all about Hillary Clinton and the Steele Dossier.

He continued, "if you're outraged over that how can you not be outraged Hillary Clinton..." He ranted for a while against HRC and the live audience clapped their support of their comrades.

There's a huge difference between the intelligence agent of an ally going through proper channels to warn our intelligence agencies about foreign interference in our elections, and a hostile foreign government hacking our politicians, infiltrating our social media, and otherwise meddling to install their desired candidate as the head of our government.

Kilmeade finally had a chance to speak and said, "Would you also say Sean, the better answer for the president would’ve been Listen, ‘I’m not taking Russian or Chinese or any outside influence because I don’t need it, we don’t want it.'”

Hannity whined, “What is wrong with listening to what they have to say?”

Again, it is a federal crime you frakking moron and an affront to the stability of our election process. We can't have a foreign country dictate who our elected officials are, numbskull.

Kilmeade continued, “I don’t think you should be listening what China has to say...” Kilmeade answered.

Hannity asked, "Oh, really. Why not?"

Again, I say, it's a f**ling crime.

Doocy laughingly said, "What about Norway?"

Even Steve is making fun of Trump about that statement.

Hannity said, "when you listen, you might learn something or you might learn something that you share with the FBI."

As a perp in a federal crime, 'said' person doesn't get to determine what is true or false, ever.

Then Hannity conflated negotiating and continuing civil relations with hostile foreign powers to receiving direct intelligence against your political rival.

Kilmeade countered, "Right, but if they said, hey, I know that you're running against John Kerry, let me just tell you what John Kerry did?"

Hannity replied, "okay, is it true or false and you have to determine if it's true or false, if it's true, boom -- you got a big favor?

If it's okay then why did Hannity spent months and months and months claiming Trump and his administration never conspired with Russia?

Kilmeade said, "Is that okay?

Hannity replied, "Sure it's okay. When did talking go wrong?"

Talking to a foreign country is part of any administration's duty to steer our national security and foreign policy choices you fatuous ass, but receiving damaging information from a foreign power against your political rival is not talking -- it's conspiring and it's illegal.