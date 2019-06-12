Trump Invites Hostile Foreign Powers To Intervene In 2020 Election

Donald Trump called a hasty interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulis to complain about the Mueller investigation, Democrats' oversight, and his lousy internal polls, which he insists are lies. All lies. As part of the interview he admitted that if he were offered dirt on his 2020 opponent, not only would he take it, but he wouldn't call the FBI.

He tried desperately to write it off as "oppo research," using an example of Norway offering him information. As if that tiny Socialist country would be at all interested in giving him dirt on his opponents. But in what he said in this interview, he invited Russia, North Korea, China, and any other country with a vested interest in the outcome to put together a pack of lies and peddle it in exchange for some leverage after the dirt does the deed.

This isn't naïveté; it's malice. This is someone who doesn't care who he sells himself to as long as he gets what he wants in this time and in this moment. He's just fine destroying our democracy and our Republic for his own gain and he thinks if he does it in public no one will believe he's serious or inviting Putin/Xi/Kim to a conspiracy.

But we know he is serious and is doing exactly that.

As for the claim of "opposition research," it's irrelevant. Accepting favors from hostile foreign powers, whether it's dirt or permits to build a hotel in Moscow is wrong, it's compromising, and it's dangerous. It would have been nice if Stephanopoulis had said so.