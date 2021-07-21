Norwegian Womens Handball Team Refuses To Compete In Bikini Bottoms

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team has been fined for refusing to play in teeny weenie bikini bottoms during a game in the sport’s Euro 2021 tournament. Via NBC News:

The team wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in Bulgaria on Sunday to protest against the regulation bikini-bottom design that the sport's Norwegian federation president called “embarrassing.”

The team was fined 1,500 euros total ($1,700) for “improper clothing,” according to a statement from the European Handball Association's Disciplinary Commission.

While male players are allowed to play in tank tops and shorts no longer than 4 inches above the knee, women are required to wear midriff-baring tops and bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg” and a maximum side width of 4 inches, according to International Handball Federation regulations.