2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Tiffany Cross Skewers Right-Wing Freak Out Over Gwen Berry

Tiffany Cross had some choice words for the cancel-culture haters on the right foaming at the mouth to cancel Olympic athlete Gwen Berry for having the nerve to exercise her freedom of speech while Black.
By NewsHound Ellen
46 min ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

The cancel-culture haters on the right are foaming at the mouth to cancel Olympic athlete Gwen Berry for having the nerve to exercise her freedom of speech while Black.

On Saturday’s The Cross Connection, Tiffany Cross lit into the people who want to cancel Berry from the Olympics. But make no mistake, if Berry had pulled out a banner declaring Donald Trump the true president or with a QAnon slogan, they’d be championing her bravery.

Cross didn’t get into the cancel culture hypocrisy but she did point out the anti-Americanism of those who think Berry is not patriotic enough to represent our country. After citing some Fox News poutrage from Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Kennedy, Cross honed in on Texas’ Senator Ted “Cancun” Cruz for responding with the “question,” “Why does the left hate America?” She reminded us Cruz is the same guy who kowtowed to Donald Trump after he called the senator’s wife ugly and suggested Cruz’s father killed JFK (not to mention Trump’s continuing efforts to undermine our democracy.)

“Berry was very clear about what she was protesting,” Cross said, and that was the national anthem, whose original lyrics made “strange references to the enslaved” and whose composer “was known to not think too highly of Black folks, calling us a ‘distinct and inferior race.’” Later, she played a clip of Berry saying “I never said I hated the country.” Her point, Berry said, was, “I respect my people enough to not stand or acknowledge something that disrespects them.”

So who’s the real America hater here? An athlete expressing her opinion or a U.S. senator trying to demonize her for it?

CROSS: By the way, Cancun Cruz, aren't you supposed to be a constitutional conservative? Tomorrow, the USA celebrates the 245th Independence Day. I ask, what could be more American than exercising your right to protest? A freedom so important to the founding fathers they literally made it the First Amendment to the Constitution. …

So, a big thank you to Ted, Danny and Kennedy for reminding us Americans can have a hard time talking honestly about our history and also for reminding us that Republicans like Ted Cruz have a hard time talking honestly about anything at all. Encouraging America to live up to what it says it is, that is probably one of the most patriotic things you can do. and we'll be rooting with our fists in the air for Gwen Berry in Tokyo.

While Cross spoke we saw graphics showing Ted Cruz’s “honesty scorecard” via PolitiFact. Let’s just say he failed that test as much as he has failed respect for the Constitution.

Nikki Haley stuck her finger in the right-wing wind, too:

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team