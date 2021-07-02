2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Media Bites
Worst Person In The World: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters is a terrible person, part infinity.
By John Amato
On Thursdays Fox News' The Five co-host and Traitor Trump sycophant Jesse Watters attacked Vice-President Harris, not only disagreeing with her handling of the border issue, but painting her as a 'toxic feminist' who 'cackles like a weirdo.'

Talking to Dana Perino, Watters claimed Harris brings "toxic femininity" to the workplace.

That's unhidden code for "being a b*tch."

"She is a very insecure person. She's riddled with insecurities, very defensive, and you see that when she's cackling like a wacko," he said.

The former California Attorney General is nobody's fool, Jesse.

Watters then guest-hosted 'Fox Primetime' and painted Kamala Harris in the same odious way during an interview with Cancun Cruz.

"She cackled like a wacko every time she's asked about it," Watters said to Ted Cruz.

Since Rush Limbaugh was given a license to pollute our airwaves back in '86, Republicans never just disagree with the policy from Democrats, but have to turn any politician they disagree with or who threatens them into some wretched ugly toxic persona that you must despise. Especially if they are women.

The only people cackling like misfits are the Fox News hosts, who made a serial sexual abuser their lord and savior.

Really, Roger Ailes must be proud of his sexist spawn.

