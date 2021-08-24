Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

FL Doctors Hold Press Conference To Protest Unvaccinated Surge

“We are exhausted. Our patience and resources are running low,“ internal medicine specialist Rupesh Dharia said.
By Susie Madrak

As frustrated as we are watching this, imagine how much worse it is for the medical personnel on the front lines. Florida doctors are at the breaking point as their ICUs are full of unvaccinated patients. Via Huffington Post:

About 75 frustrated doctors staged a pre-sunrise walkout on Monday from several southern Florida hospitals to call out people who are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and are overwhelming the health care system, making their work nearly unendurable.

“We are exhausted. Our patience and resources are running low,“ internal medicine specialist Rupesh Dharia said at a news conference during the action representing hospitals in Palm Beach County.

Jupiter Medical Center emergency room doctor Ethan Chapin lamented the “number of people that I’m going to see today who I don’t need to, who don’t need to be there, who shouldn’t have been there in the first place if they’d taken the simple advice of getting vaccinated.”

Chapin added: “All we’re asking is, in the same way you trusted us to take care of you, your family, your friends, trust us now in what we’re telling you: The vaccine is safe, and it can save your life.”

Yes, of course it's the unvaccinated patients who are driving this surge. No wonder these doctors are so weary:

Unvaccinated people ages 18 and 64 are driving the overwhelming hospital load — and then are express regret from their ICU beds, according to the physicians.

“This has been a real crisis, a real state of emergency,” said Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center Chief of Staff Jose Deolazabal, a pulmonologist, who added that he is now treating a younger population — and “predominantly unvaccinated.” For “all the care in the world, let me tell you, prevention is everything,” he said, urging everyone to get vaccinated.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team