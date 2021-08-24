FL Doctors Hold Press Conference To Protest Unvaccinated Surge

As frustrated as we are watching this, imagine how much worse it is for the medical personnel on the front lines. Florida doctors are at the breaking point as their ICUs are full of unvaccinated patients. Via Huffington Post:

About 75 frustrated doctors staged a pre-sunrise walkout on Monday from several southern Florida hospitals to call out people who are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and are overwhelming the health care system, making their work nearly unendurable. “We are exhausted. Our patience and resources are running low,“ internal medicine specialist Rupesh Dharia said at a news conference during the action representing hospitals in Palm Beach County. Jupiter Medical Center emergency room doctor Ethan Chapin lamented the “number of people that I’m going to see today who I don’t need to, who don’t need to be there, who shouldn’t have been there in the first place if they’d taken the simple advice of getting vaccinated.” Chapin added: “All we’re asking is, in the same way you trusted us to take care of you, your family, your friends, trust us now in what we’re telling you: The vaccine is safe, and it can save your life.”

Yes, of course it's the unvaccinated patients who are driving this surge. No wonder these doctors are so weary:

Unvaccinated people ages 18 and 64 are driving the overwhelming hospital load — and then are express regret from their ICU beds, according to the physicians. “This has been a real crisis, a real state of emergency,” said Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center Chief of Staff Jose Deolazabal, a pulmonologist, who added that he is now treating a younger population — and “predominantly unvaccinated.” For “all the care in the world, let me tell you, prevention is everything,” he said, urging everyone to get vaccinated.

"We are exhausted, our patience and resources are running low. We need your help," said Dr, Rupesh Dharia, one of 75 doctors to walk out of a hospital in Palm Beach County this morning. #COVID19 #Florida pic.twitter.com/tejH9Sf7e7 — Florida Rising (@FLRising) August 23, 2021