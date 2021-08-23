Florida Doctors Stage Protest - Not 'Walkout' - Over Unvaccinated

Florida doctors have had it.
Today they staged a protest against those "choosing" to remain unvaccinated.
Florida ICU beds are near capacity and mostly filled with unvaccinated Covid patients, of course.
All of a sudden the MAGA types on Twitter wanted to know why these doctors were disobeying their Hippocratic Oath. Funny how they instantly know what the Hippocratic Oath and HIPPA rules are (they don't) when they need to argue against COMMON SENSE.
One doctor set them straight:
And other Tweeters made it clear that this is the FAULT of willful anti-Science Republicans, not doctors.