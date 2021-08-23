Florida Doctors Stage Protest - Not 'Walkout' - Over Unvaccinated

Florida doctors have had it.

Today they staged a protest against those "choosing" to remain unvaccinated.

Florida ICU beds are near capacity and mostly filled with unvaccinated Covid patients, of course.

All of a sudden the MAGA types on Twitter wanted to know why these doctors were disobeying their Hippocratic Oath. Funny how they instantly know what the Hippocratic Oath and HIPPA rules are (they don't) when they need to argue against COMMON SENSE.

One doctor set them straight:

This is trending today with Hippocratic Oath & since I was there I want to point out a couple of things. This isn’t a real “walkout” in that we all went to work. One cardiologist came after doing an overnight cath and I left to do an EGD then office, ASC, & 3 hospitals. #COVID19 https://t.co/d0obCuk8zM — Naveen Reddy (@DrReddyGI) August 23, 2021

And other Tweeters made it clear that this is the FAULT of willful anti-Science Republicans, not doctors.

All of a sudden, w/ doctors desparate for light at the end of a long tunnel-in which they have given everything throughout an exhausting pandemic, where millions refuse to do what's right by neighbors-all of twitter is now seemingly filled w/ experts on the hippocratic oath... 🙄 — twinsthings (@twinsthings) August 23, 2021

They were on break/off, but even if not, the Hippocratic oath does not require them to treat patients who refuse a recommended course of treatment - the vaccine. It also doesn’t require them to risk their own lives or mental health to treat patients who are abusive towards them. — A name and some numbers (@james91266705) August 23, 2021