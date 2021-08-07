Fox Host Calls States With No Mask Mandates 'Free States'

The hosts over on the Republican death cult propaganda network had a great time this Saturday yucking it up over the notion that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's kindergartner told her she was willing to wear a mask all day at school, as they continued to slobber all over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for allowing the virus to run rampant in his state, as though callously allowing your constituents to die needlessly is a sign of strength.

After calling a return to mask wearing “the height of insane COVID protocols” and attacking New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for requiring schoolchildren to wear masks this coming year, here's how co-hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth described the way DeSantis has been handling the pandemic in his state.

Meanwhile, by the way, there are other states who we can designate as free states, who are intent on fighting this insanity. For example, in the state of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis has, without a doubt, led with courage throughout this pandemic has said, not only will we oppose mask mandates in school districts where they are going to try to impose them, well, we're going to allow students to take their money and transfer among districts or to private schools. CAIN:, who are intent on fighting this insanity. For example, in the state of Florida, where HEGSETH: That's right. They consider it harassment... the language inside the regulation is harassing of kids and families based on COVID status. That money will follow the kid through school choice. And it is one of those moments you realize how... what a big difference executive leadership makes at the state by state levels. You can have federal control and federal mandates, but when governors take charge, it creates a totally different environment feeling in different states.

So DeSantis is using this as yet another excuse to funnel taxpayer money away from public education into private schools. Surprise, surprise.

This was followed by their fellow talking head Ashley Strohmier pretending that American schoolchildren haven't been required to be vaccinated in order to attend school since the 1800s.

STROHMIER: Right, and DeSantis says though, parents should be able to have the right to choose, you know, the health concerns they have for their kids and whether or not they wear a mask, and that's the American way of doing things, and that's how it should be.

In right-wing world, deciding whether or not to infect the other children, staff and faculty at a school should be a “personal choice”, even though it directly affects the health of others who are forced to be around you, but a woman's right to have control over her own reproductive health with these people, not so much.

This was followed by them mocking the Press Secretary, and idiot Will Cain saying that kindergartners shouldn't be guiding public policy, as though that was what Psaki was suggesting by talking about her personal experience with her child's willingness to wear a mask.

They wrapped things up with Hegseth threatening to move out of New Jersey to Florida where he's free to “make his own choices” on endangering the health of his children. Pete, I'm sure there are thousands of New Jersey residents that would be happy to show you the door.

No mention from any of these cretins, of course, about the rising case numbers in Florida and the fact that we're seeing more and more cases among younger people

Florida reported more than 22,000 new infections Friday, the highest single-day number since the pandemic started.



Gov. DeSantis responded by stepping up his push to block mask mandates and vaccine requirements.



DeSantis is more dangerous than COVID-19.https://t.co/dNyPIn4t1T — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) August 7, 2021

Florida is breaking pandemic records each day, not just for hospitalizations. It has the steepest rise of any state for cases, now >90/100,000 Floridians.

Florida & Louisiana have the highest covid cases per capita of any state or country in the world except Botswana (6%💉💉 ) pic.twitter.com/BONSz1QwFI — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 7, 2021

