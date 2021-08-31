Fox News Spins Up Biden Watch-Checking Outrage

In the last few weeks several phony outrages concocted by the right wing media against President Biden have surfaced which should be embarrassing to all participants, if they actually had any morals.

There was the video being passed around claiming Nancy Pelosi stopped Biden from taking any questions, which was easily debunked by Newsweek because a conservative satire website recorded their own audio to spoof the president. But the outrage machine considered it real evidence.

Then there was the lie that President Biden supposedly fell asleep during a visit from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. That lie was debunked by many news agencies including Haaretz: No, Biden Didn’t Fall Asleep Listening to Israel’s Prime Minister. Yes, You Fell for Fake News

Now a new one has surfaced, percolated by Newsmax and then Fox News that President Biden had the audacity to check his watch while waiting to receive our fallen soldiers.

In my video compilation above, I put the original Fox News airing of President Biden receiving the troops which showed none of the Fox News people noticing anything out of the ordinary. The following day Fox News used slow motion to make it look like Biden did stare at his watch. Finally, the following clips are from today's hysteria from Fox News itself.

Eric Kleefeld has a nice rundown of the faux outrage.

Within about 15 minutes of the ceremony, Newsmax host Benny Johnson tweeted the clip while alleging that Biden “appears to check his watch.” Johnson’s claim has since spread through a number of other right-wing outlets, including the Boston Herald, The Daily Wire, the U.K.-based Daily Mail, and Fox’s corporate cousin the New York Post. Many of them used a still photo from The Associated Press — one of many from the ceremony — that selected the brief moment when it might have appeared Biden was looking at his wrist.

Even if Biden took a moment to look at his watch -- which he didn't -- who cares?

Fox News and all Republicans didn't bat an eye when it was reported and then confirmed Trump called soldiers who died in battle suckers and losers.

Two former sr Trump admin officials confirm .@JeffreyGoldberg reporting that President Trump disparaged veterans and did not want to drive to honor American war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery outside Paris. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Republicans have always used the troops as props to proclaim their jingoistic patriotism for decades. When Trump disrespected them it conflicted with their devotion to Traitor Trump, so they overlooked that egregious attitude.

Remember when Trump attacked A Gold Star dad? I know Fox News has buried that one away.

Trump Hits Father Of Fallen Soldier: 'I've Made A Lot Of Sacrifices'

“If you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably, maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say. You tell me,” he rambled.

Here he is disrespecting the wife of a fallen soldier.

Joe Biden actually respects our military and their families, so Fox News is Breitbarting him.

When I use the term Breitbarting, it refers to the late Andrew Breitbart and his baseless and horrific attacks on Shirley Sherrod which forced her to reign from the Obama administration, specifically with regard to edited video.

Breitbart edited a video of Sherrod in 2010, trying to make it appear that she was racist against white farmers when in actuality she said it was about rich versus poor.

In 2010, Karoli wrote, "Shirley Sherrod was an employee of the USDA; specifically, the USDA Georgia director of rural development. In a speech to the Georgia chapter of the NAACP, she tells a story that appears to indicate she prefers to put black folks ahead of white folks.

Breitbart edits the video, puts it up, and the world goes mad. Sherrod resigns, after being told pressure is coming from the White House to fire her."

Now the Fox News and the right-wing noise machine is doing that to President Biden on an unparalleled basis.