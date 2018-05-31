Major Right-Wing Media Outlets Can't Keep Up With The Racism Of Their Audiences

The firing of Roseanne Barr appears to be one of the rare moments when even the conservative press acknowledges obvious racism. When was the last time this happened? The Dylann Roof massacre?

On Fox, the hosts of The Five were critical of Barr:

The hosts of Fox News’ The Five opened with a segment blasting Roseanne Barr for the racist tweet that got her show cancelled. Jesse Watters said, “What a dumb thing to think and then to say on Twitter.” Dana Perino noted how through her Twitter account, Barr screwed over all the people who worked on her show. Greg Gutfeld noted that Twitter “can ruin a career faster than a string of felonies” these days.... ... as far as Watters is concerned, “I just don’t see her ever coming back to something like this.”

Another Fox host was also critical:

On "Outnumbered Overtime," Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov said Barr's tweet was an example of "blatant racism." "Roseanne Barr is a racist," Tarlov stated, pointing out that Barr has had a history of making anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter. She noted that before the cancellation announcement, comedian and "Roseanne" consulting producer Wanda Sykes said she was leaving the show over Barr's racist remark. "That's the importance of people standing up and saying, 'I will not participate in something that espouses those values and those views,'" Tarlov said.

And even Tomi Lahren won't defend Barr:

What Roseanne said was wrong. I’m sure she knows that. She made a mistake. I don’t know why fellow conservatives are playing mental gymnastics trying to justify it. Come on. Wrong is wrong. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 29, 2018

It's not just Fox personalities. Breitbart's John Nolte thinks the cancellation was justified:

Comparing a black person to an ape, as sitcom superstar Roseanne Barr did to former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett on Tuesday, is a blatantly racist act and one that justified ABC’s decision to fire her and cancel her hit TV show Tuesday afternoon.... Barr was not being crude or anti-PC or edgy. Barr wasn’t poking the “snowflakes” or pushing the boundaries of free speech. She publicly attacked a black woman with a racist slur.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Therefore, the rage and hurt over this is not manufactured because what Barr did was both outrageous and hurtful....

But these audiences for these commentators are not with the program. Here are some of Nolte's commenters:

Saying "all black people look like apes" is racist. Saying someone you don't like who you think has course features an ape is not racist. For all you know, she would have called a white person the same thing. The political correctness Nazis won't quit. **** Valerie Jarrett is most assuredly a criminal, one of the top crime lords of the Obama syndicate. Valerie Jarrett should be in prison along with that purple-lipped, Muslim-loving, sexually-perverted freak Obama. When Obama puts on that dress and pretends to be "Michelle," he looks like Chewbacca stuffed into a sundress. Roseanne, we love you. You have a right to free speech just as much as those nasty liberals. You will be picked up by a better network and agent!! **** But she definitely has simian features. I just saw a clip of her on TV. So is the whole Planet of the Apes series of movies racist from the leftist and black viewpoint?

And here are some of Tomi Lahren's commenters:

Yes, but they canceled the show!! That’s ridiculous!! Every late night comedian on @ABC has made horrible horrible jokes about Trump and everyone else they hate, and it’s a “joke”. We say one stupid thing and BAM over!! It’s a load of crap!! — carebear (@Carie928Hart) May 29, 2018

So because Trump isn’t black, it gives them the right to say the most derogatory things about him? It’s ok for Stephen Colbert to go on a disgusting cussing rampage about him and it’s ok? It’s ok for Joy Behar to compare Catholicism to a Cult? Come on! — carebear (@Carie928Hart) May 29, 2018

It’s not that we are trying to justify Roseanne’s comments, we are trying to bring the hypocrisy of the left into light. Look at the View, Jimmy Kimmel, Joy Reid...all these are still out there mouthing off daily. Roseanne was a Trump supporter. Everyone knows why she got canned. — Brian E. Raines (@BrianERaines) May 29, 2018

And in response to Jessica Tarlov of Fox:

The totalitarians think they're having their day. Jessica Tarlov, the Juan Williams of "Outnumbered" has no idea what racism is. Valerie Jarrett is bad news all the way around - She is MusBro connected, dual Iran/US citizenship and vindictive as hell towafrd anyone who disagrees with her Sorosian world view. **** People on the Left woyld say the same about Fox & Friends....

I'm pleasantly surprised that Fox and Breitbart have conceded Barr's racism, but their audiences don't. The right-wing media will need to drop this story altogether or start making it a story about liberal evil soon.

