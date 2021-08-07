It's Time To Keep Mike Lindell Off Of Credible Media

During an interview on Anderson Cooper's CNN program Thursday night, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell disintegrated right before viewers' eyes.

Lindell was unhinged throughout even when presented with compelling evidence by CNN reporter Drew Griffin that what he was saying was pure poppycock.

"We sent this to our experts," Griffin said. "They said that it doesn't show any specific actions of any kind, election-related or not, and it's proof of nothing."

"OK," Lindell snarled, clearly on the defense. "He said that's nothing, huh? Then you didn't hire a cyber expert."

Lindell kept repeating that Donald Trump was going to win the election anyway. As if that makes any sense at all.

Griffin told him that the paper ballots were counted and matched.

"No they weren't, no they weren't, no they weren't," Lindell repeated as if repeating himself over and over would be is evidence of anything other than his delusions.

Lindell said every state and local official as well as judges and Bill Barr just misconstrued the evidence.

CNN host John Brennan could only say "Holy cow" after watching this train wreck.

Lindell yells insane gibberish about his election fraud conspiracy theories and when you show him proof otherwise gets angrier and crazier. I believe part of his demented take on this is solely to make money selling his pillows to the QAnon, MAGA crowd, but some of his act isn't for profit.

This multimillionaire is a real dangerous threat to US democracy. He has the resources to sow doubt in the uniformed or the cultists.

CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC and yes, even Fox News, should never put him on the air again.