Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

JD Vance Brags That His 'People Hate The Right People'

Imagine running a campaign predicated upon whom one hates.
By David
JD Vance Brags That His 'People Hate The Right People'
Image from: J.D. Vance MSNBC

Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance recently suggested that he has an advantage in the race because "our people hate the right people."

Vance made the remarks during an interview with James Pogue of The American Conservative.

Although he has not been officially endorsed by Donald Trump, Vance has tried to align himself with the former president to boost his election chances. On Tuesday, Vance was endorsed by Robert O'Brien, Trump's last national security adviser.

Pogue, who grew up in Ohio, said that he received some pushback from his "best friend from Cincinnati, a black guy who had grown up in the vicinity" about the Vance interview, which took place at a diner.

“I guess pancakes go perfect with white nationalism," Pogue's friend said.

Vance, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," is polling in single digits and described his candidacy as "an experiment I'm running in real-time."

“The sense of pride in where you come from, I think our ruling class is actively trying to destroy it," the candidate explained.

Vance argued that the way to save the country is to exclude some people from his political movement.

“I think that any national project has to be on some level exclusionary," he said. “The thing that I worry about, and that a lot of people I'm working with worry about, is that if we fail, it will be because the American regime itself is too turned against the communities that I came from."

“I think American politics is either going to be a place of permanent, effectively institutionalized civil war that ends in genuinely bad things," he added, “or the American right is able to assemble a coalition of populists and traditionalists into something that can genuinely overthrow the modern ruling class."

“I think our people hate the right people," Vance concluded.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team