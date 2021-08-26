Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Jen Psaki Educates Peter Doocy On Multitasking

Peter Doocy tried to cast Biden's ability to take care of business at home and abroad at the same time as a BAD thing.
By Aliza Worthington
16 min ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

The press is super upset that President Joe Biden has the nerve to pay attention to more than thing at a time. While in the middle of overseeing the safe extraction of tens of thousands of Americans and their allies from Afghanistan, Biden dared devote time to outlining how our own economy, pandemic response, and infrastructure investment is progressing.

Fox's Peter Doocy was not happy, and took the opportunity to try again to catch Jen Psaki in a misstep. It's like watching Sisyphus, but less tragic and more stupid.

Speaking of Biden, Doocy asked, "In his remarks last night, he gave a lot of time to the domestic agenda. Does he think that the Build Back Better plan is as urgent and as time sensitive as this evacuation of Americans and Afghan friendlies from Kabul?"

Le sigh. Psaki's minor expression of annoyance the other day must have let off enough steam to restore her trademark calm and patience. As with a toddler, she explained with mostly small words, why the answer is yes.

"First of all, I think it's important to the American people, who care deeply about whether they are going have jobs, whether they are going to have child care, whether we are going to be able to compete with China and countries around the world, to understand that we have to do multiple things at the same time. That's exactly what any president of the United States has to do," she answered.

Undeterred by the boulder rolling back down the hill, he started pushing it right back up again.

"The next one, as these negotiations about safe passage for Americans and SIV holders continue, why haven't we heard the president say, 'The United States does not negotiate with terrorists?' Is that still the U.S. policy?"

What exactly does he want from Biden? Does he want the safe extraction of Americans, or does he want us not to negotiate with the terrorists to whom the nation of Afghanistan fell because of The Former Guy's treasonous, criminal grift and incompetence? Did he forget that the Former Guy negotiated the terms of surrender and withdrawal?

Psaki answered, "Well, of course it is, Peter, but I would also say that there's a reality that the Taliban is currently controlling large swaths of Afghanistan. That is a reality on the ground. And right now our focus and our priority is getting American citizens evacuated, and our Afghan partners evacuated, and I would say, given the numbers that we've outlined and briefed for you, that we've made a great deal of progress in doing exactly that."

Psaki didn't give him the satisfaction he craved of announcing some absurd and fictitious narrative that all of a sudden our nation's policy is that YAY NOW WE NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS! Instead, she went with the truth, which is that we've evacuated more than 80,000 people without the loss of a single American life, and that counts as a success.

According to the Sisyphus myth, the man is forever rolling that boulder uphill, only to have it roll back down again, as punishment for having cheating death twice. Seems like Doocy gets slain daily in that briefing room. He must be cheating death somehow, too, since he keeps coming back for more.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team