Joy Reid On Fire: Calls Out Hypocritical GOP On Sex Crimes

No one is saying Andrew Cuomo should not be investigated, tried, and forced to resign concerning what appears to be a disgusting pattern of sexual harassment.
It's just that the downright orgasms on the Right over "getting rid" of Cuomo are the most hypocritical BS displayed this week. Elise Stefanik has lost her damn mind screaming on Twitter about Cuomo, but not a peep over Mister Porn Star Hush Money with twenty-six credible accusations. Nothing about Clarence Thomas. Nothing about Brett "I like beer" Kavanaugh. All those in Republican power get a pass.
And Joy-Ann Reid is done with that.
"Let's be clear," said Reid on Thursday. "If Governor Cuomo had a reasonable conscience, he would resign. But if you're one of those conservatives who's sticking your chest out and calling for his head the same way that y'all acted like Al Franken should have resigned while paying near attention to your backyard, I'm going to need you to stand down since you never used an ounce of energy for any of your folks."
Reid then reads all the receipts for Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and yes, Donald J. Trump.
And she finishes with this 100% true rant:
This country, no, this world is replete with predatory men. They're in politics and TV. Hey, Matt Lauer. And Hollywood and Hip-Hop. There's Harvey Weinstein and Les Moonves and Bill O'Reilly and the probably burning in hell Roger Ailes and Russell Simmons and on and on and on. It's a huge problem. But it's one that has grown out of this toxic idea of male entitlement that only one of our two political parties actually embraces. Democrats literally fired Al Franken for a picture and apparent hugging. We are over the top on moral compass on this side. It is you on the Right who voted 60% in Alabama for Judge Roy "banned from Hot Topic" Moore. And voted 6 in 10 for Jeffrey Epstein's rapey bosom buddy Donald Trump. And then made him your king. So that's on you.
I would note that Joy-Ann Reid didn't have time to talk about how long this has been going on in Republican circles. I wrote about this myself TWELVE years ago. Remember David Vitter? John Ensign? Larry Craig? Mark Sanford? All these guys were prayed over by their Republican colleagues, rather than driven out. Both sides don't.
The big exception was Mark Foley because underage victims plus gay was a bridge too far. But we give a big pass to Jim Jordan today because he just let the abuse happen.