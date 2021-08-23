Politics
Larry Elder Promises To Remove COVID Mandates In California

The wingnut radio host and Fox News contributor told his supporters all vaccines and face mask mandates will be rescinded if he wins the recall.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Larry Elder, the Republican Trump radio talk show host and Fox News favorite told around 750 people at a gathering in Fresno that he would remove all mandates relating to Covid if Gavin Newsom is recalled and he, Elder, is selected as his replacement.

“When I become governor, assuming there are still mandates for vaccines and mandates for face masks, they will be repealed before I have my first cup of tea,” Elder said.

The idiots attending Larry Elder's function at the Paul Shaghoian Performing Arts Center stood up and cheered without masks in this potential superspreader event.

Even though there is a super-majority for the Democrats in the California state legislature, this MAGA a-hole can still do a lot of damage to this great state and to its people.

In his 40-minute speech he lied and claimed (just like Fox News hosts do" about a "massive exodus" of people leaving the state of California. This is not true.

"Despite the popular notion of unhappy Californians leaving the state en masse, our robust research shows there is actually no exodus," said Thad Kousser, chair of the political science department at UC San Diego and the lead researcher of the survey. "Most residents say that they still believe in the 'California Dream.'"

These anti-science proposals are but an example of the deadly moves Elder will make immediately if he is put in charge. The minority of anti-vaxers and maskers in the states will win enormous power over the huge majority.

If you live in California, please make sure you vote "NO" on the recall ballot and get it in on time. Mail your ballot by September 14.

Your very life depends upon it.

