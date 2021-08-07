Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

LaTosha Brown: Rise Up And Demand Voting Rights Protection

The co-founder of Black Voters Matter sees grassroots action as the only way to get Congress and President Biden to pass voting rights legislation.
By NewsHound Ellen
2 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

You can always count on LaTosha Brown to see a path forward for democracy in the face of right-wing opposition. When MSNBC host Tiffany Cross said she’s lost confidence in Congress’ ability to defeat the onslaught of voter suppression laws that are coming from Republican-controlled states, Brown expressed confidence that activists can make the difference.

She acknowledged that there is an “aggressive plan” not only to drop people, especially people of color, off the voter rolls, but also to drop elected voting officials. But, Brown said, “My confidence never lies in Congress, my confidence always lies in people” and their ability to hold members of Congress accountable.

“The way that democracy happens is when people are engaged in it,” Brown said. She pointed to some groups, including Black Voters Matter, staging direct actions, and called on everyone to get involved. “We have to have sustained, full force … where we’re literally not going to accept that our rights are negotiated,” she added.

Brown urged everyone to insist that Congress stay in session until voting rights legislation is passed and also to put more pressure on President Biden to use “the full power of his office to push for voting rights.”

“We actually have less voting rights protection now” than when the Voting Rights Act was passed, Brown pointed out. “That is unacceptable.”

“The people have to rise up, we have to support organizations on the front lines,” she said. “It's not up to Congress, it is up to us. We have to demand that democracy is not just a propaganda point, but in fact it is real and we have to do that by putting pressure on Congress to pass voting rights legislation.”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team