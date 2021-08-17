Watch What This Guy Does To Anti-Vaxxer At Nursing Home Chain

Boy, does this guy Danesh do a great job with this anti-vaxxer, who tells fired nurses and caregivers she'll hire them if they lost their jobs for refusing a vaccine.
First, he finds out where she works, and calls her employers. Then he contacts the state health departments, and the local TV stations.
Then he finds out she's a convicted felon who admitted to opening credit cards in other people's names.
"Your little covid utopia is dead. In fact, you'll be looking for a new job soon," he concludes.