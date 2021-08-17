Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Watch What This Guy Does To Anti-Vaxxer At Nursing Home Chain

The woman offered to hire nurses fired for refusing vaccines.
By Susie Madrak

Image from: Twitter

Boy, does this guy Danesh do a great job with this anti-vaxxer, who tells fired nurses and caregivers she'll hire them if they lost their jobs for refusing a vaccine.

First, he finds out where she works, and calls her employers. Then he contacts the state health departments, and the local TV stations.

Then he finds out she's a convicted felon who admitted to opening credit cards in other people's names.

"Your little covid utopia is dead. In fact, you'll be looking for a new job soon," he concludes.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team