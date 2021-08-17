Why Is Afghanistan Coverage So Slanted? A Journo Explains

The media has been relentless in their attacks on the Biden administration over the Afghanistan collapse, and journalist Will Bunch wrote a Twitter thread that puts it into perspective:
By the way, I don't agree with the whole "Biden should have known how fast things would accelerate" position. There is information trickling out now that the Taliban was probably paying off the military leaders, and that Russian disinformation likely played a part in the intelligence fiasco. And don't forget, the Trump people wouldn't let Biden advisers attend intelligence briefings.
But we're seeing clearly how the U.S. destabilizes other countries and creates migration crises when people flee that destabilization. And because of the politicization of immigration, the U.S. will be cautious about resettling any more Afghans than they have to.
Isn't imperialism great?