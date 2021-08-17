Why Is Afghanistan Coverage So Slanted? A Journo Explains

The media has been relentless in their attacks on the Biden administration over the Afghanistan collapse, and journalist Will Bunch wrote a Twitter thread that puts it into perspective:

1. A big thing I see driving the Afghanistan conversation that no one is talking about is something I've seen quite often in 40 years in journalism: People's personal relationships -- a.k.a., access journalism -- matters more than looking at the big picture — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) August 16, 2021

2. There's a large foreign policy community -- especially journalists at places like NYT or WP who worship "objectivity" 99% of the time -- for whom Afghanistan is personal. They have human ties there, with no greater priority -- human nature, understandable -- than... — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) August 16, 2021

3 ...keeping their friends alive. It's like when you have a family member in the hospital -- you're suddenly not on a soapbox about the outrageous cost of U.S. healthcare. These folks could never support leaving Afghanistan to the inevitable, and I understand why. Thus... — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) August 16, 2021

4. It's on the rest of us without personal ties to point out the obvious bigger picture: That a government that collapses in days without America propping them up wasn't worth $2.2 trillion and thousands of U.S. lives. Biden was right to leave but... — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) August 16, 2021

5. ...I think we can all also agree Biden should have seen how fast the end would come and have been faster and smarter about evacuating our allies. That needs to be the focus now. We're way behind the 8-ball, but in the best world we save our Afghan allies yet also... — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) August 16, 2021

6. ...be honest with ourselves, that U.S. involvement in Afghanistan was the height of wasteful, imperial folly, that our role had to end some time and that time was always going to be ugly - 30 - — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) August 16, 2021

By the way, I don't agree with the whole "Biden should have known how fast things would accelerate" position. There is information trickling out now that the Taliban was probably paying off the military leaders, and that Russian disinformation likely played a part in the intelligence fiasco. And don't forget, the Trump people wouldn't let Biden advisers attend intelligence briefings.

I find it implausible that 300,000 Afghan soldiers spontaneously and individually quit. I find it more plausible that they received such orders from their leaders who cut a deal with the Taliban. I look forward to reading more reporting to confirm/refute this hypothesis. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 17, 2021

As president-elect, Joe Biden should start receiving the same daily intelligence briefing as the one prepared for President Trump.



But so far, this hasn't happened and it's not clear when they will begin, according to intelligence officials. https://t.co/rzkoVoCAFr — NPR (@NPR) November 10, 2020

But we're seeing clearly how the U.S. destabilizes other countries and creates migration crises when people flee that destabilization. And because of the politicization of immigration, the U.S. will be cautious about resettling any more Afghans than they have to.

Isn't imperialism great?