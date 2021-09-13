Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Alabama Man Dies After 43 Hospitals With Full ICUs Turned Him Away

Ray DeMonia, 73, died in a hospital in Mississippi, as no beds could be found in Alabama.
By Ed Scarce
16 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

A reminder, if one were even needed at this point, that with all these COVID patients in ICU beds across the country resources are stretched to their limit. In Alabama things are especially dire, as they no longer have any ICU beds. When Ray DeMonia suffered his cardiac event they searched in vain for an ICU bed for him, finally finding one in Mississippi. But it was too late.

And, as another reminder, Trump held his rally in Cullman, Alabama where upwards of 50,000 unmasked, unvaccinated Trump supporters congregated on August 21. Hospitals already stretched beyond capacity just weren't able to cope with the new influx of COVID cases that Trump brought with him. Five schools in the area shut down almost immediately after Trump's rally, overwhelmed by COVID.

Source: Al.com

The family of a Cullman antique dealer is urging people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after medical workers were forced to transport him to a free hospital bed nearly 200 miles away from his home.

Ray Martin DeMonia died Sept. 1 after suffering a cardiac event on Aug. 23. He was three days shy of celebrating his 74th birthday.

In his obituary, DeMonia’s family says hospitals across the South swelled with COVID-19 patients meant that medical staff at Cullman Regional Medical Center had to look elsewhere.

“In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non COVID related emergencies,” the obituary reads.

“Due to COVID 19, CRMC emergency staff contacted 43 hospitals in 3 states in search of a Cardiac ICU bed and finally located one in Meridian, MS. He would not want any other family to go through what his did.”

Emphasis added.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team