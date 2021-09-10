Jeanine Pirro Freaks Out Against Flight Attendants

The Fox News freak out over President Biden's new mandates on vaccines was predictable, but attacks on flight attendants?

It's Jeanine Pirro. Oh.

On Thursdays The Five, the alleged box wine aficionado and Trump toadie launched an unhinged attack on all flight attendants trying to keep their passengers safe during a pandemic.

Pirro said (without a drink in her hand), "I am sick and tired of [Biden] going up against Abbott and DeSantis."

Texas just passed 60K dead because of Governor Abbott's refusal to instill real protocols to combat the COVID surge. The same can be said for DeathSantis in Florida.

"And then saying to the flight attendant, 'you know what, show some respect for the flight attendant.' Maybe some of the flight attendants outta show some respect to us, Okay?" Pirro said.

She continued, "If you're trying to feed a two-year-old without the mask on and they decide to throw the mother off, I mean I can go on and on of the absurdity of people who don't have power, who are suddenly engaged and have power then they abuse it."

Has Jeanine Pirro ever flown in a plane since 9/11? It's the anniversary on Saturday after all.

TSA, airport security, flight attendants, and airline crews have to treat any infringement of protocol seriously in an effort to protect the entire plane and its passengers since that fateful day. Flying has become a cumbersome ordeal for many, but that's how it has to be.

Now we are facing a pandemic that offers another true risk to the passengers and if one person has their fee fees hurt, then too bad.

Fox News will denigrate anybody to support the MAGA cult of anti-vaxers and anti-maskers even though they have all been mandated to take the vaccines.

Jeanine Pirro is vaccinated. She can fly first class. She has nothing to complain about.

Fox disinformation is killing thousands of Americans.