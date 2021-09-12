Politics
Texas Forced Birth Legislation Brought To You By…AT&T, Among Others

Judd Legum did some nice investigative work uncovering what these companies would prefer remain hidden about their support for the Texas abortion ban.
By Tengrain
Texas Forced Birth Legislation Brought To You By…AT&T, Among Others
AT&T is one of the top donors to the sponsors of Texas’s abortion ban and voter-suppression law, and as Judd Legum details in his tweet, it’s spending a lot of Ameros to ensure you don’t learn about that.

Oops. I guess you just learned about it. Here’s the break-down of the twitter thread, incase you don’t want to be on the Web’s premier doom-scrolling site.

AT&T contributed $575K Ameros to the sponsors of Texas’s anti-voting law.

Last week, Greenpeace purchased a digital billboard above Washington, DC’s flagship AT&T store reading,

“DON’T LET AT&T WRECK OUR DEMOCRACY. TELL AT&T TO STOP FUNDING RACIST VOTER SUPPRESSION.”

Greenpeace’s message was supposed to run for 10 days, but AT&T complained and had it replaced with an ad of its own after just two days:

“BE THERE. STAND FOR EQUALITY. EMBRACE FREEDOM. MAKE A DIFFERENCE.”

…and that takes some brass.

And AT&T is not alone. Popular Information did the work and found out who else is paying for Texas’ misogyny:

It’s important to make a clarification: by sponsors, the article means the Texas politicians behind this bill. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they intended to fund this bill, but when you donate to woman-hating Y’all Qaeda politicians in a burgeoning theocracy, you kinda/sorta gotta know that they are not going to use the money for good.

Published with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

