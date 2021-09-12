Texas Forced Birth Legislation Brought To You By…AT&T, Among Others

AT&T is one of the top donors to the sponsors of Texas’s abortion ban and voter-suppression law, and as Judd Legum details in his tweet, it’s spending a lot of Ameros to ensure you don’t learn about that.

1. This is a quick story about how @ATT uses money and power to manipulate public perception of its brand and censor critics.



Follow along if interested. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 10, 2021

Oops. I guess you just learned about it. Here’s the break-down of the twitter thread, incase you don’t want to be on the Web’s premier doom-scrolling site.

AT&T contributed $575K Ameros to the sponsors of Texas’s anti-voting law.

Last week, Greenpeace purchased a digital billboard above Washington, DC’s flagship AT&T store reading,

“DON’T LET AT&T WRECK OUR DEMOCRACY. TELL AT&T TO STOP FUNDING RACIST VOTER SUPPRESSION.”

Greenpeace’s message was supposed to run for 10 days, but AT&T complained and had it replaced with an ad of its own after just two days:

“BE THERE. STAND FOR EQUALITY. EMBRACE FREEDOM. MAKE A DIFFERENCE.”

…and that takes some brass.

And AT&T is not alone. Popular Information did the work and found out who else is paying for Texas’ misogyny:

Image from: Popular Information

It’s important to make a clarification: by sponsors, the article means the Texas politicians behind this bill. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they intended to fund this bill, but when you donate to woman-hating Y’all Qaeda politicians in a burgeoning theocracy, you kinda/sorta gotta know that they are not going to use the money for good.

Published with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.