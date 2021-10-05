Politics
Five Veterans Quit Kyrsten Sinema Advisory Council In Disgust

Five veterans who helped elect and then advise Senator Kyrsten Sinema have all resigned because of her callous and baffling actions.
By John Amato
Senator Kyrsten Sinema got more bad news in addition to her dramatically bad poll numbers. Arizonans disagree with her refusal to negotiate in good faith with the Biden Administration on their Build Back Better agenda.

Five veterans who helped elect and then advise Sinema have all resigned because of her callous and baffling actions.

The NY Times obtained a letter then sent to the Arizona Democrat and it's not pretty.

The veterans wrote, "You have become one of the principal obstacles to progress, answering to big donors rather than your own people. We shouldn’t have to buy representation from you, and your failure to stand by your people and see their urgent needs is alarming.”

There were 20 members of her council.

"Nobody knows what she is thinking because she doesn't tell anybody anything," Sylvia González Andersh, one of the veterans who served on Sinema's board, told the Times. "It's very sad to think that someone who you worked for that hard to get elected is not even willing to listen."

The Daily Beast has more from those who jumped ship. “Are you choosing to answer to big donors rather than Arizonans?” they asked. “These are not the actions of a maverick."

If Sinema continues her bizarre actions, her career in politics will never recover.

