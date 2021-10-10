Chris Wallace Repeatedly Grills Steve Scalise On 'Stolen' Election

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday tried his hardest to get Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) to say whether he believes the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump.

The question came up during an interview on Fox News Sunday.

"There are irregularities in all elections," Wallace noted. "Do you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and in continuing to make that charge, not having states do election reform, but specifically making this charge that the election was stolen, do you think that that hurts -- undermines American democracy?"

Scalise deflected instead of answering the question.

"I've been very clear from the beginning," he said. "If you look at a number of states, they didn't follow their state-passed laws that govern the election for president. That is what the United States Constitution says. They don't say that the states determine what the rules are. They say the state legislatures determine the rules."

"But the states all certified [the election]," Wallace interrupted.

"But at the end of the day, are we going to follow what the Constitution says or not?" Scalise continued. "I hope we get back to what the Constitution says but clearly in a number of states, they didn't follow those legislatively-set rules."

"So you think the election was stolen?" Wallace pressed.

"I -- what I said is there are states that didn't follow their legislatively-set rules," Scalise repeated. "That's what the United States Constitution says. And I think there are a lot of people that want us to get back to what the Constitution says we should be doing, not just with elections, with a lot of other things too. And then there are some people that just want to ignore what the Constitution says and do their own thing."

Wallace noted that Trump continues to hold rallies falsely insisting that he won the 2020 election.

"I guess the question is -- last time, I promise -- do you think the election was stolen or not?" the Fox News host asked. "I understand you think there were irregularities and things that need to be fixed. Do you think the election was stolen?"

Scalise again refused to give a yes-or-no answer.

"It's states that did not follow the law set," the Louisiana Republican opined. "When you see states like Georgia cleaning up some of the mess and people calling that Jim Crow law. That's a flat-out lie."