Rudy Giuliani's Newest Lie: Rolex Watches Stolen To Fund Antifa And BLM

In the the world of Trumplandia, Rudy Giuliani is the court jester.

But he's a dangerous fool who's spreading lie after lie, conspiracy after conspiracy, to enrage Trump supporters (and they hope, any American voter) where they can, to gin up support for Trump. Even after helping to get Trump impeached by the House of Representatives over his antics in Ukraine, Giuliani has not quieted down the crazy.

On his Common Sense YouTube channel, which is filled with whacked hyperbolic lunacy, he took an already-debunked story from the New York Post, and turned it into a New World Order conspiracy against what he believes is a big threat to Trump's re-election.

This story was debunked by GQ, and the New York Post only quietly altered the story.

Rudy claims that Black Lives Matter (and suddenly ANTIFA, which has no bearing on BLM) wants to change the form of government as we know it, and to steal your property as well.

In other words if the police can't murder Black Americans at will, then life will cease to exist as Giuliani knows it.

With no proof except for the aforementioned discredited report by the NY Post that 2.4 million dollars in Rolex watches were stolen, Giuliani claimed the protests over George Floyd's murder were all coordinated attacks.

"These were not spontaneous demonstrations," he said.

No, they only occurred after an eight-minute-and-46-second video came out, showing the horrific murder of George Floyd by police officers. Does Giuliani believe BLM conspired with the police officers to murder Floyd, just to kick off the unrest?

GIULIANI: They made off with $2 million in Rolex watches.

[...]

Those are Rolex watches that are going to be sold and going to the treasury.

What treasury, you ask?

GIULIANI: ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, and the groups that pay for this.

Pay for what, you ask?

GIULIANI: That pay to move people around.

Huh?

GIULIANI: They pay to do research on: "Hey, let's not do a stupid riot like we used to do in the past and go burn down the entire Black section of Detroit, or the entire Black section of New York.

Rudy was really upset that these demonstrations didn't just stay in Black communities and destroy their own neighborhoods. Oh, no! In his mind they focused on middle-class and upper-middle-class, rich, white neighborhoods, and that really has his panties in a bunch.

This is a U.S. president's personal attorney, spewing word salad conspiracies during a highly volatile time in America, because of deadly uses of police force against Black Americans.

But to Rudy Giuliani, this lie is the perfect seed to plant in Trump's grievance-obsessed base.

It's desperate and despicable.

Rudy needs to be put out to pasture.

H/T to Jason Campbell for pulling this doozy of a snippet.