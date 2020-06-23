Liar Rudy Giuliani Claims BLM Wants To 'Take Your House Away'

Rudy Giuliani, the orchestrator of the Ukraine debacle that got Trump impeached, is now shrieking about a new conspiracy theory based on nothing but his crazy fantasies concerning Black Lives Matter.

Giuliani joined Trump co-conspirator Laura Ingraham on her White Power Hour on Fox News Monday night. He went on a bug-eyed rant against Black Lives Matter and everyone else who is calling for police reform.

Armed with only his insanity wrapped in outrage, he claimed the nationwide protests after the murder of George Floyd were an “orchestrated effort” to “destroy our government.”

“They want to internationalize our government. They want to do away with our system of courts, and they want to take your property away and give it to other people,” Giuliani told Ingraham. He concluded his doomsday prophecy with a stark warning. “People who say they are favorable to Black Lives Matter: Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you,” Giuliani said. “They want to take your property away from you.”

This is reminiscent of the attacks Trump and his minions used during the 2018 midterm elections where they claimed caravans of undocumented workers were invading our country to take your jobs and steal your babies and your women.

They are a one-note operation of desperation based on fear and outrage.

Rudy should be banned from all credible news sources. Ingraham's White Power Hour should be canceled for its constant stream of White Nationalist content.

Here's more of the insanity:

TPM corrects the record: "In reality, Black Lives Matter is a nonviolent movement against anti-Black political and legal structures that frequently allow law enforcement to kill unarmed African-Americans, such as Floyd and Breonna Taylor, with impunity. Its proponents call for reforms in the U.S. criminal justice system, not conspiracies to “destroy” the government."