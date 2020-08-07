Joy Reid Lets Serial Adulterer Rudy Giuliani Know What He Can Do With His Advice On Family Values

MSNBC's Joy Reid let Republican hypocrite and 9/11 grifter extraordinaire Rudy Giuliani know what he could do with his advice on terrorism and family values after his outrageous claims about Black Lives Matter on Fox.

It's nice to see someone finally take this guy on after all of the undeserved praise he's unfortunately received for years following his completely botched response to the terrorist attack on New York City that he's been profiting off of ever since.

REID: Rudolph Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, 1994 to 2000. He tried to stay longer after 9/11, but the city was like thanks, no thanks, and apparently an expert on race, family, and terrorism.

GIULIANI: It's a very, very strange society they want to set up, and so far they haven't said a single world, even when the terrible violence is taking place by Antifa or by Black Lives Matter, both of whom are domestic terrorist groups without any doubt. […]

Stop the nonsense. These are killers, and these are people who hate white people. They are people who hate white men in particular, and they want to do a way with mother-father family. They don't think fathers are necessary.

REID: Hah! Interesting take on the family, the thrice married Rudy, whose first wife was his cousin. He annulled that one. And who publicly announced he was divorcing his second wife, Donna Hanover, after having an affair while she and his and kids were right there living in the city owned Gracie Mansion. Interesting. The guy who was having the New York police department walk the dog of his mistress and soon to be third wife Judy Nathan. He's since divorced her, too.

And who, when it comes to police, race and protests, got his first big political boost presiding over a riot by New York city police, who were loudly and violently protesting over the apparently Marxist concept of having a civilian oversight board. The horrors!... under New York's first black mayor, David Dinkins.

In face, Rudy was the Trump to Dinkins Obama. A man who, when he was mayor, presided over one of the most racist and violent periods in policing in modern New York history. He hailed the police and took their side 1000 percent, even when they murdered an unarmed immigrant, Amadou Diallo, shooting him more than forty times in his own doorway. And an unarmed innocent man, Patrick Dorismond, whose juvenile record Rudy released as payback, for the protest, against his murder. And the sodomy attack against a black man, Abner Louima, from which the phrase “Giuliani time” emerged as shorthand for, watch out, black people, cops can do whatever they want to you now that Rudy's in charge.

Rudy was apparently not quite as fond of the fire department, which may be why they got the bum radios, while the police got the best ones in the years before the 9/11 attacks. Oh, and on that terrorism thing, it was allegedly Rudy who moved the emergency command center into the World Trade Center, because he didn't want to enter blackety Brooklyn, even though he was born in Brooklyn. Fun.

So Rudy, we all take your thoughts on black people, family values, police, Trump, and all the rest under advisement, as soon as you share with us why you spent all that time thugging it out in Ukraine scraping for dirt on Joe Biden.