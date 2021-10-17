GOP Senator Shreds Trump's Historic Losing Streak In Axios Interview

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana predicted recently that Donald Trump will never be president again because he left the Republican Party in shambles.

Cassidy made the remarks during an interview with Axios that will air on HBO Sunday night.

The senator noted that Trump appears to be preparing to run again in 2024.

"If he runs, he wins the nomination," Axios host Mike Allen posited.

"I don't know that," Cassidy replied. "President Trump is the first president in the Republican side at least to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years."

"Elections are about winning," he added.

Watch the video below from Axios.