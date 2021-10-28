Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses Big On Trump Social Network Buy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) could be out thousands of dollars after she purchased SPAC stock linked to former President Donald Trump's future social media platform.
By David
Image from: Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook

According to CNBC, Greene filed a public disclosure revealing the $50,000 stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), which has said that it will merge with Trump's social media company.

DWAC saw its shares skyrocket over 800% after announcing the deal with Trump. But CNBC determined that it's "almost certain" that Greene has lost money on the investment.

"On Friday, DWAC opened at $118.80 a share and dipped as low as $67.96 a share," the network pointed out. "It's now trading around $63 a share. That means, at best, Greene has lost about 7% on her investment."

In a statement, Greene did not address the losses.

“This transaction was reported in compliance with House rules and provides all required details about the transaction," her office said.

