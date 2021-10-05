Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Marsha Blackburn Says 'Follow The Money'; Took $10K From Facebook

Eleven out of twelve Senators asking questions at the Facebook hearing today took THOUSANDS of campaign dollars from Facebook. That doesn't count donations from Facebook executives totaling millions.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The Facebook hearing with whistleblower Frances Haugen is this morning. It's fire.

Twitter fell over laughing when Marsha Blackburn, recipient of ten thousand dollars from Facebook itself, not counting donations from Facebook executives, said in her remarks, "follow the money."

But one question these US Senators are not asking in front of the microphones is, "When will your next campaign check arrive at my office?"

All but one of them have received those checks in the past. Not sure what's up with Ed Markey, but it's a good look for him today, having taken zero dollars from Facebook.

Kudos to Forbes reporter Zach Everson for keeping track:

Also this:

If you search Twitter (yeah) for "campaign finance" and "Facebook" you'll soon be overwhelmed by how often, and how much, they are clearly above the law.

And how they helped elect Donald Trump.

