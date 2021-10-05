Marsha Blackburn Says 'Follow The Money'; Took $10K From Facebook

The Facebook hearing with whistleblower Frances Haugen is this morning. It's fire.

Twitter fell over laughing when Marsha Blackburn, recipient of ten thousand dollars from Facebook itself, not counting donations from Facebook executives, said in her remarks, "follow the money."

Marsha Blackburn just actually said, "follow the money" with a straight face during the Facebook whistleblower hearing. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 5, 2021

But one question these US Senators are not asking in front of the microphones is, "When will your next campaign check arrive at my office?"

All but one of them have received those checks in the past. Not sure what's up with Ed Markey, but it's a good look for him today, having taken zero dollars from Facebook.

Kudos to Forbes reporter Zach Everson for keeping track:

Full disclosure: @Forbes's wonderful graphics team had no involvement in making this image.



11/ pic.twitter.com/eZmllphAak — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 5, 2021

.@Facebook lists 24 executives on its website.



21 of them have donated to US political campaigns.



The contributions total $3.9 million.



2/https://t.co/uJT11GAwnu pic.twitter.com/EnY8dqcXfw — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 5, 2021

Also this:

Our campaign finance system at work. Sure seems like it could use some real reforms. Maybe Congress should get on that?https://t.co/x1Uftk4VHq — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 1, 2021

If you search Twitter (yeah) for "campaign finance" and "Facebook" you'll soon be overwhelmed by how often, and how much, they are clearly above the law.

And how they helped elect Donald Trump.