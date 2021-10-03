Progress For People With Autism

I spent over half of my career worker with children with disabilities and their families. This included children diagnosed to be on the autism spectrum. I saw children make amazing progress with the work done with specialized teachers and the use of communication boards and apps. It allowed these children to communicate with their teachers, their parents and their friends. It opened whole new worlds to them.

With the use of more advanced technology, people like Dan Bergmann are excelling and are able to become more integrated into the community than ever before.

Isn't science wonderful?

