911 Transcripts Show San Marcos Cops Mocking Biden Bus That Called For Help

Remember the horrific incident on a Texas highway where a "Trump Train" of psycho, flag waving, Trump supporting Nazis tried to run a Biden bus off the highway? The incident happened in late October 2020, right before the election. The incredibly dangerous situation involved "a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County." One minor collision occurred, and based on the dangerous situation, the Biden team of Texas Democrats cancelled three events scheduled for that weekend, citing "safety concerns."

Well, it looks the San Marcos police were aware of what was going on, and instead of reporting to the scene to escort the bus, they mocked the 911 callers as they frantically called the police for assistance, while the dangerous situation escalated in real time. Wow.

Because Democrats filed a lawsuit, the 911 transcripts were secured and reviewed. The Texas Tribune was able to get copies of the transcripts of the frantic calls being placed to 911, and the responses given by the dispatchers and the San Marcos police. To say it is disturbing would be an understatement. "San Marcos law enforcement leaders chose not to provide the bus with a police escort multiple times, even though police departments in other nearby cities did. In one transcribed recording, Matthew Daenzer, a San Marcos police corporal on duty the day of the incident, refused to provide an escort when recommended by another jurisdiction."

Daenzer told the 911 dispatcher: “No, we’re not going to do it. We will ‘close patrol’ that, but we’re not going to escort a bus.” Sounds like he is MAGA. Or lazy. Or both.

The court filing also states that the recordings and transcripts show that "law enforcement officers “privately laughed” and 'joked about the victims and their distress.'" The original lawsuit was filed against the San Marcos Director of Public Safety, Chase Stapp, and the city Marshal's Department, and alleges that the plaintiffs suffered "psychological and emotional injury from the event." Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that law enforcement "violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 because they were aware of “acts of violent political intimidation” but did not take appropriate steps to prevent the Trump supporters from intimidating eligible voters."

A second lawsuit has also been filed against the group of Trump supporters who harassed and followed the bus. That lawsuit also cites that the group violated the Ku Klux Klan Act and Texas law by organizing a “politically-motivated conspiracy to disrupt the campaign and intimidate its supporters.”

In the transcript of the 911 calls from the frantic bus, the dispatcher attempted to convey the danger the Biden campaign was encountering. In response, the police corporal, Daenzer, said the Biden bus should “drive defensively and it’ll be great"..."or leave the train,” the 911 dispatcher responds. “There’s an idea.” The 911 dispatcher got back on the line with the Biden staffer and declined to provide any assistance.

So these people were in AN EMERGENCY WHERE THEY WERE IN IMMINENT DANGER AND 911 DECLINED TO HELP. And then laughed at them. As they were nearly run off the road - and potentially killed.

Other witnesses on the road who were not part of the Biden bus ALSO called 911, but 911 still declined to provide any assistance. The court filing eviscerates the San Marcos police department, saying: “Despite these multiple calls for help from Plaintiffs and others, for the roughly 30 minutes it took to drive through San Marcos on the main highway that runs through it, there were no officers from San Marcos or any other police cars in sight–not on the I-35 exit or entrance ramps, nor on either side of the highway."

Leaving the Biden bus to fend for themselves against a group of angry and psychotic Trump supporters allowed them to become emboldened and more reckless. They surrounded the bus on multiple sides and nearly ran a campaign staffer's car off the road. At one point there was even a collision between the Biden staffer who called 911 and a Trump supporter.

The court filing shows even more disturbing and unprofessional behavior from the police after the attack. Text messages between some of the San Marcos police officers reportedly "poked fun at the attack" and even referred to the Democrats by using a "derogatory slang term for someone who is mentally disabled."

This is completely unacceptable. Law enforcement are a PUBLIC SAFETY department. They are paid using our tax dollars, and their sole job is to protect the public from danger. A caravan of deranged psychopaths using their trucks as weapons IS THE DEFINITION OF A PUBLIC SAFETY ISSUE. Will anyone lose their job over this? Probably not - this is Texas, after all. Home of the modern day GOP Taliban. But they may have to fork over a hefty settlement.