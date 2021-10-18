Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Manchin Cheerfully Gives Republicans A Senate Majority

"There's 52 senators who don't agree, okay," Sen. Manchin said, turning his back on the 48 Senators in his own party who DO agree.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

CNN's Manu Raju caught up with Senator Joe Manchin to ask him about criticisms being levied at him by his Democratic colleagues for refusing to negotiate in good faith on President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

"[Bernie] says you're holding up the Biden agenda," Raju pointed out.

"No, no. There's 52 senators who don't agree, okay," Manchin responded, "And there's two that want to work something out if possible in a most rational reasonable way."

WTF? Are there now 52 Republican Senators in Congress and nobody knew it? Did both seats in Georgia suddenly turn red while we were sleeping?

There are only 2 Senators out of 50 in the Democratic Party that are refusing to let the Biden agenda pass.

Doesn't Manchin understand that if he destroys these two major pieces of legislation he and Kyrsten Sinema will have no power at all when they help lose control of the Senate in 2022? Are they practicing for that time?

A rational way forward would be for Manchin and Sinema to have already negotiated in good faith with Chuck Schumer and President Biden instead of trying to turn the progressive agenda that almost 82 million American voted for into a right-wing Mitch McConnell bill.

Susie already informed us that Manchin wants to do away with all Climate change provisions "as well as turning the child tax credit into a poverty program with a work requirement."

You can't get more Republican than that.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team