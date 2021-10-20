Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Manchin Yells B-U-L-L-S-H-I-T About Reports He's Switching Parties

It sure looks like someone is playing some games with the rumor mill.
By John Amato
Manchin Yells B-U-L-L-S-H-I-T About Reports He's Switching Parties
Image from: Screengrab

David Corn over at Mother Jonesreports that Senator Joe Manchin was going to leave the Democratic Party if they didn't kowtow to his demands on the infrastructure package.

According to Corn, the plan was to first step down from committee leadership to give Democrats a chance to bend the knee before he left entirely. From beginning to end, it smells like someone stirring a pot. Like this paragraph:

Manchin told associates that he was prepared to initiate his exit plan earlier this week and had mentioned the possibility to Biden. But he was encouraged by the conversations with Sanders and top Democrats that occurred at the start of the week and did not yet see a reason to take this step. Still, he has informed associates that because he is so out of sync with the Democratic Party, he believes it is likely he will leave the party by November 2022.

That sounds like Republicans dreaming Republican dreams.

When confronted by Manu Raju and other reporters asking for a comment, Manchin did not mince his words and angrily refuted the story.

“I can’t control rumors and it’s bullshit, bullshit spelled with a B, U, L, L, capital ‘B’”

I've heard from another source weeks ago that Sen. Manchin would never switch parties and never has had intentions of leaving the Democratic party because he's a Democrat.

Someone wanted to kick the hornet's nest.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team