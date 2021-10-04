Misc
Star Blech: Ego Quest

In an effort to win the while billionaire space race, Jeff Bezos will have William Shatner as a passenger.
By Chris capper Li...

One of the non-Facebook-was-down stories of the day is that William Shatner, the actor who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk on the original Star Trek series, is going to space on Jeff Bezos phallus shaped ship:

Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that the 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12, making him the oldest person to travel to space.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement.

Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the "Trek" universe, will be joined by three other passengers on the New Shepard NS-18 rocket: Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, and two paying customers.

Of course, this comes after the fact that Shatner defended Bezos' spending all of that money on going to space rather than helping others or paying his share of taxes.

But the event does bring some questions to mind, such as will Shatner try to take command of the ship? Will Shatner rip his shirt like he did in almost every episode? How long until Shatner tries to find a green-skinned woman to have a fling with? Will Shatner read the prologue to the Star Trek show while in space, which would actually be pretty cool?

It should also be pointed out that Shatner won't be the first Star Trek actor in space. That honor belongs to James Doohan, who played Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott in the same show. Doohan has been orbiting Earth since 2008. Also, Doohan is 103 years old, making him the oldest person tin space.

Open thread below...

