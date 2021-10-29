Tiki Torch Bearers Come Out To Highlight Youngkin's Racist Campaign

Republicans are using racism to animate Virginia's GOP base to vote for Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday for governor.
For months now, critical race theory screaming matches have taken over the debate in Virginia ever since Fox News and their activists made that a mantra in the summer.
They don't see their own hypocrisy in being racist and objecting to a discussion of race.
But because of Trump, the white supremacist wing of the GOP is out front and center for all to see while the Republican Congress remains silent on the racist takeover of their party.
On Friday, imitating the despicable Charlottesville Unite The Right rallygoers, five Youngkin "supporters: were photographed holding tiki torches in support of their extremist candidate in front of the Youngkin campaign bus.
NBC 29 reports, "Youngkin made a stop at Guadalajara’s East Main Street location early Friday, October 29. While he was inside, several people stood with Tiki torches next to Youngkin’s campaign bus outside the restaurant."
“I think they work for Terry McAuliffe, and I’m sure he sent them,” Youngkin said.
They don't work for Terry McAuliffe. They were a stunt staged by the Lincoln Project, a group of Never-Trumper Republicans who thought it would be a good idea.
The Lincoln Project issued a statement on Friday afternoon after Youngkin supporters insisted they were a false flag:
“Glenn Youngkin has said: ‘President Trump represents so much of why I am running.’ Youngkin proves it every day by trying to divide Virginians using racial code words like Critical Race Theory and supporting a ban on teaching the works of America’s only Black Nobel laureate.
“The Lincoln Project has run advertisements highlighting the hate unleashed in Charlottesville as well as Glenn Youngkin’s continued failure to denounce Donald Trump’s ‘very fine people on both sides.’ We will continue to draw this contrast in broadcast videos, on our social media platforms, and at Youngkin rallies.
“Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it.
“The Youngkin campaign is enraged by our reminder of Charlottesville for one simple reason: Glenn Youngkin wants Virginians to forget that he is Donald Trump’s candidate.
“We will continue to hold Glenn Youngkin accountable. If he will denounce Trump’s assertion that the Charlottesville rioters possessed ‘very fine’ qualities, we’ll withdraw the tiki torches. Until then, we’ll be back.”