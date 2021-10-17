Acosta Reminds Us That Trump Knows He Is A Snake

Jim Acosta had another stellar monologue about the current state of affairs in the Trump MAGA cult. First, he started with the subpoena issued to Trump's crony, Steve Bannon, saying, "This is a big moment in the investigation into the Capitol insurrection. Democrats in Congress and Justice officials now have to decide whether to seek criminal referrals to force Trump aides to comply with subpoenas issued by the January 6th Committee. In part, to see what Steve Bannon meant when he said this on January 5th:"

Then he played the ominous clip of Steve Bannon saying, "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. And tomorrow it's game day. I've met so many people through my life, man, if I was in the revolution, I would be with Washington in Trenton. Well, this is where, this is for your time in history."

Acosta further digs in on Mark Meadows and his book, mocking him for sharing his info with a publisher, but not the January 6th Committee, asking, "Why can't Meadows pull back the curtain for the Committee? Meadows is no shrinking violet, seen here on his book jacket, standing behind Trump looking like Clint Eastwood. But the Chief's hands may be dirty, too. Meadows was backstage with the first family before they took the stage on January 6th. Wonder if that's in the book."

Then he shares a horrific clip of rioters screaming, "Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!" He mocked Glenn Youngkin's wishy-washiness towards Trump, and the recent Trump threat to order Republicans to stay home in '22 and '24 if they don't overturn the election in his favor. Oh, and Trump is fundraising on this threat, of course.

Acosta then pointed out that Trump LITERALLY warned Republicans that he would turn on them. Yet, they act surprised?

Trump is shown in 2017, reading his favorite poem to his adoring MAGA fans: "On her way to work one morning, down the path along the lake, a tender hearted woman saw a poor half frozen snake. His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew. Poor thing, she cried. I'll take you in and I'll take care of you. She hurried home from work that night and as soon as she arrived, she found that pretty snake she had taken in had been revived. She clutched him to her bosom. You're so beautiful, she cried. But if I hadn't brought you in by now, oh, heavens, you would have died. She stroked his pretty skin again and kissed him and held him tight. But instead of saying, thank you, that snake gave her a vicious bite! I have saved you, cried the woman. And you bit me. Heavens why? You know your bite is poisonous and now I'm going to die. Oh, shut up, silly woman, said the reptile with a grin. You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in."

And yet, the party falls behind him, being slowly bitten one-by-one. Acosta pointed out, "As the snake warned all of us, you knew I was a snake before you took me in."