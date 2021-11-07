Yesteryear
Read time: 1 minute
comments

1,200 Year Old Canoe Recovered From A Wisconsin Lake

A 1,200-year-old dugout canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota in Wisconsin.
By Chris capper Li...
1,200 Year Old Canoe Recovered From A Wisconsin Lake
Image from: Wisconsin Historical Society

A dugout canoe that was carbon dated to be 1,200 years old was found in Lake Mendota in Wisconsin:

It's known as a dugout canoe—a water vessel built from a hollowed out tree. It was found in Lake Mendota and was pulled out from a depth of around 30 feet with the assistance of Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Historians believe the canoe was built by ancestors of the Ho-Chunk peoples, one of two of the First Nations of Wisconsin, Wisconsin news outlet WMTC NBC 15 reported. Dugout canoes, sometimes simply referred to as dugouts, are most likely the earliest forms of constructed watercraft in the world.

Per the Wisconsin Historical Society, the canoe might be the oldest completely intact water vessel in the state. The dugout is believed to have been made for fishing on the lake because of weighted nets found near it. If the carbon dating is correct, the boat has been underwater and underground before the first Europeans landed in America.

The canoe will spend the next few years undergoing chemical treatment to preserve it before it goes on display at the Historical Society's new museum, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

Open thread below....

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team