John Oliver Takes A Look At Union Busting

As he points out, if unions really resulted in lower wages, companies would welcome them with open arms.
By Susie MadrakNovember 15, 2021

John Oliver explains why (and how) companies try to bust union organizing drives, mostly by hiring consultants who do nothing else, via Mashable:

In the video above from Last Week Tonight John Oliver goes on a deep dive, explaining the lengths companies will go to in order to try and stop their staff unionizing — from spamming text messages to staff and holding anti-union captive audience meetings to hiring expensive law firms specifically designed to stop unions from happening.

"Union busting is all about killing momentum, splintering unity, and exhausting workers' spirits," Oliver concludes. "So to the extent that it helps, if you're in a workplace that's unionizing right now and you're feeling pressure or personally attacked, remember the company is almost certainly following a script — and you don't have to play the part that they want you to."

To finish, Oliver shows a parody anti-union video made by the Last Week Tonight team which directly mimics a video created by Target he'd shown earlier — and it's just as brutal as you'd expect.

