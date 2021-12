When their washing machine starts thumping, most people know that means the load in unbalanced and will either adjust the load to balance it or take out that oversized towel.

But not everyone. Aaron Attaboy McAvoy teams up with his musical partner, Ken E. More, to provide a rather original rendition of Willie Nelson's classic hit, "On The Road Again" with the hit chorus line of "I can't wait to wash a load again."

Open thread below...