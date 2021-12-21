Bannon Says Quiet Part Out Loud: 'Take Over Election Apparatus'

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon explained on Monday that he has an expansive plan to "take over the election apparatus."

During his Real America Voice program, Bannon responded to reports on MSNBC that he was one of the main players in an effort to overturn the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Donald Trump.

"All the MSNBC producers should understand something," Bannon said. "We're going to get it decertified in Arizona, in Georgia, in Pennsylvania, in -- wait for it -- Wisconsin. We're going to get these electors decertified."

"And guess what. We're going to take over the election apparatus," he added. "American citizens that are volunteering. I understand that you don't think that's democracy because the globalists have kind of done the misdirection plays and had everybody looking the other way. No, no, no, no. Those days are over."

Bannon noted that many members of his audience have military and law enforcement training.

"They are now going to volunteer to become a precinct committeeman, they're going to volunteer to become an election official, they're going to come and run for county clerk and overthrow these county clerks and they're going to take over the secretaries of state," he explained.

"And we're going to be relentless and we're not going to give up," he added. "And we're going to take over with elections."