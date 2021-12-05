Ben Carson: 'Lions Eat Gazelles' And 'That's Why We Have A Constitution'

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson offered an odd explanation for the existence of the U.S. Constitution.
By DavidDecember 5, 2021

During an interview with Carson on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo argued that a bipartisan bill to improve vaccine infrastructure would increase the Center for Disease Control's "surveillance" on Americans.

"Recognize that governments have a tendency to grow, to infiltrate and control," Carson replied. "And those are governments that are controlled by Democrats or Republicans or independents or anybody. That's what governments do."

"They are like lions," he continued. "Lions kill gazelles and eat them not because they are bad animals but because they're lions. And that's why we have a Constitution. The Constitution was given to the people of this country so that they could control the growth of government."

Carson argued that a government vaccination database would "subject people to Covid" and be "used for other things as well."

"We've got to recognize these signs when we see them and stop them and nip them in the bud before it becomes too late," he added.

