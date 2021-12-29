Mom And Son Kept Off Plane-- Because Of Knives Hidden In Toy

TSA officers at the Philadelphia International Airport stopped a Cortland, NY woman and her young son from boarding a plane yesterday -- because of two knives sewn into the middle of a stuffed Darth Vader Bear. Say what?

Officers say the stuffed bear, which appeared to be a black bear in a space-age technology suit and cape, triggered an alarm on a security checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA officers removed the stitches from the back of the stuffed bear and found two knives ‘artfully’ hidden inside in the middle of the bear’s stuffing. “This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” said the airports’ TSA Federal Security Director, Gerardo Spero. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.”

Mom told TSA officers the bear was a comfort toy for her nine-year-old son; she will probably be fined.

Maybe there's some explanation, right? I mean, no one really likes to eat with plastic knives -- maybe they just wanted to upgrade their airborne dining experience!

I look forward to hearing more about this story.