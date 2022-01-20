Biden Asks ‘What Are Republicans For? Twitter Has Answers

When asked if he’d overpromised what could be achieved in his first year of office, Biden responded by defending the “enormous progress” his administration has made. Later, he added, “I did not anticipate that there’d be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done. Think about this: What are Republicans for? What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for.”

The Twitterverse named more than one:

White supremacy and Covid. https://t.co/DriQoyRrOy — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) January 19, 2022

They’re FOR MORE MONEY for THEMSELVES & CORPORATIONS. They’re for stopping @POTUS by any means necessary. — SonShyne (@ShunShunni) January 19, 2022

Control over a woman's uterus. And forced birth. They are totally FOR that. — Jennifer Bock 🇺🇸 (@Jlwbock) January 19, 2022

Ending democracy — Matthew Greenwald (@WheresGwald) January 20, 2022