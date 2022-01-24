Maria Bartiromo: Joe Biden 'Attacked' Republicans By Asking, 'What Are They For?'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo accused President Joe Biden of launching an "attack" on Republicans because he asked what policies they are "for."
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo accused President Joe Biden of launching an "attack" on Republicans because he asked what policies they are "for."

During her Sunday Morning Futures program on Fox News, Bartiromo noted that Biden had mentioned Republicans during a press conference last week.

"Biden attacks Republicans!" she exclaimed before playing a clip of the president.

"What are Republicans for?" Biden wondered. "What are they for? Name me one thing they're for."

Bartiromo did not explain why she considers the question to be an "attack."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

