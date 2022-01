Newly inaugurated Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, the hedge funder and father of a teenage son who tried to vote illegally, has signed a slew of executive orders that include a mask ban in schools.

Youngkin begins term as Virginia governor with executive actions on critical race theory, masks in schools https://t.co/5wnrpIlUH9 — Top Most Popular News (@TPM_NEWS) January 17, 2022

Like most businessmen turned politician, he has no idea what he's doing. Because Virginia delegates that authority to local school districts, and schools are openly defying him.

Brand-spanking-new Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is vowing to let parents send their kids to school without masks, and at least 2 cities are not having it. https://t.co/G8BNUgvq9c — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 16, 2022

Alexandria Public Schools join Arlington & Fairfax in alerting parents that masks will continue to be required on the bus and in school in spite of Gov. Youngkin’s Executive Order lifting the statewide mask mandate on Jan. 24th. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/qlNoojAR3V — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) January 17, 2022

How about you report why the School Boards are following the mask mandates according to CDC guidelines. I think it has to do with a law passed by the General Assembly. It’s not a minor detail but a major reason why a law trumps an EO. Please do your job. — Rose Fabia (@Jayhawk81) January 17, 2022

Chapter 456 of VA Code required schools to re-open for in-person instruction & also required that school divisions comply w/ CDC recommendations which include universal indoor masking by students, staff, teachers, and visitors. The EO doesn't change this.https://t.co/qKl6VvEkhr — Ghazala Hashmi (@SenatorHashmi) January 17, 2022

Parents should also note the quarantine period for unmasked students is 10 days, not the 5 days recommended for masked students. My guess is parents would prefer not to hear from their school that their child has to stay home for 10 days. # pic.twitter.com/WriGTjlBsM — Emily Faulkner (@erfaulkner) January 17, 2022

And, as Project Lincoln points out, the neophyte governor's kid go to a private school -- with mandatory masks.

.@GlennYoungkin opposes mask mandates for Virginia’s schools, yet sends his own kids to an out-of-state private school that mandates masks.



Youngkin cares about the safety of his own kids — but not yours. pic.twitter.com/zltUpabUGE — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 6, 2021