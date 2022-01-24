CNN: Fox News Coverage On Crime Is Like A Crazy Instagram Filter

CNN's Reliable Sources ran a segment Sunday, highlighting the insane and twisted Fox News coverage of a supposed crime Armageddon destroying the country.

On January 18, I wrote a piece entitled Fox News Claims 'Apocalyptic Hellscape' Upon Us Because Of Democrats

Fox News claimed that crime was so rampant and out of control in this country, you should lock yourselves behind closed doors and don't come out... until Republicans are elected.

CNN did a deeper dive and captured many of their ominous chyrons and banners.

Stelter said, "If we go to the fox-iverse, let's take a look at the imagined drama that Fox News presents every day."

"Let's do the scroll. these are just some examples of the banners on fox news in the past few days. You get the sense that America has gone to hell. Declining quality of life, America as an apocalyptic hellscape. That was one of the actual banners," he said.

Stelter continued, "This is a narrative that anti-Biden, it's also anti-democrats who run urban areas and it goes on and on every hour."

CNN rolled footage of actual Fox banners telling their viewers to be very afraid with hyperbolic lies.

Oliver Darcy came on and said that Fox executives are hosting main events in the supposed hellscape of "democrat cities" that they claim are under attack from every type of droogs imaginable.

"The executives obviously don't believe what they're selling to their audience," Darcy said.

Of course not, but they are a political operative for the GOP.

Fox takes a kernel of truth (as does the entire Republican Party) and blows it out of proportion.

Darcy commented on the constant bombardment of crazed banners.

"I think of it as an Instagram filter. You start with a real image and take the filter and pump it up 1,000% and what you're left with is distorted."

"What they're presenting to viewers is not accurate."

Instilling fear and hatred for their political rivals is their ultimate goal and they will use any means possible to achieve that end.