Michael Cohen: Trump Told Me To Send Don Jr To Prison But Not Ivanka

Michael Cohen, TFG's former "fixer," dropped a pretty big bombshell on MSNBC's Alex Witt about Trump and his kids. As we all know, they were on the verge of being indicted for felony fraud in 2012 related to misleading prospective buyers of units in the Trump SoHo complex. Reportedly, Ivanka and Don Jr. were caught using inflated sales figures in an effort to lure prospective buyers. The D.A. opened an investigation and was on the cusp of filing charges; that is, until one of Donald Trump's attorneys, Kasowitz, dropped by Cy Vance's office and donated $25,000 to his reelection campaign. And just like that, the case went away.

Enter Michael Cohen and his interview on Saturday afternoon. He claims that Donald Trump told him that if one of the kids had to take the rap for all the criming, to "make sure" it was Don Jr. and not his daughter-wife Ivanka. Cohen said:

"You may recall that there was the district attorney's case here for Trump Soho where it was either Don or Ivanka was in very big trouble as a result of lying about the number of units that had been sold. And Donald said it to me – I mean I wouldn't say it if it wasn't said directly to me – he goes 'if one or the other has to go to prison, make sure that it's Don because Don would be able to handle it.'"

But, when talking about current mounting legal pressure on Donald Trump, his view was that Trump would not offer to cooperate personally to protect his daughter. He wants others take the fall, but he never would himself. Cohen stated: "Donald cares only about Donald, more than he would care about his children."

He also added that the chances of any other Trump children cooperating with any of the investigations is "slim to none." But many a criminal has gone to prison after refusing to cooperate. Sometimes it is about who else in their orbit cooperates - and the evidence they can provide.

Tick tock, Trump Crime Family.